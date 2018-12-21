Enel Americas (ENIA) Downgraded by Santander

Santander lowered shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Americas in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Enel Americas has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 966,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enel Americas by 87.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enel Americas by 15,201.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 551,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enel Americas in the third quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enel Americas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after acquiring an additional 310,779 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

