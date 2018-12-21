Energy Fuels (UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.17. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 2429691 shares trading hands.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,930.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,571,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

