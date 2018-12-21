EnerSys (ENS) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.77 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.55.

ENS traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.70. 8,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,798,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 14.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

