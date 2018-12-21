Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Prologis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prologis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,869,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Prologis by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 134,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at $665,259.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

