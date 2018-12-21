Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CDW (CDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 149.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 62.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 82.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,372,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,586 shares of company stock worth $6,536,421 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

