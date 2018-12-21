Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.12 Million in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,547,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

