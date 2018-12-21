Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.56 per share for the year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.73.

FDS stock opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $237.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

