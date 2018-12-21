Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 21st (AMD, ATSG, BB, BLN, DIR.UN, GRT.UN, HSE, NWH.UN, ORL, PD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 21st:

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$58.00.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$11.00.

Orocobre (TSE:ORL) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) was given a C$7.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

