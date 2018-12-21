Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,768 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 3,168,257 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 549,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of EQC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a current ratio of 63.60. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

