Equity Residential (EQR) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,610,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Equity Residential by 28,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 737,123 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,840.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after acquiring an additional 528,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,660,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,982,000 after acquiring an additional 520,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,408 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $158,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,482 shares of company stock worth $24,791,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/equity-residential-eqr-holdings-trimmed-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.