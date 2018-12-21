ESCO Technologies (ESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a positive rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

ESE stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $231.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.