ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.59% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

