EthBet (EBET) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, EthBet has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One EthBet token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. EthBet has a total market cap of $21,628.00 and $0.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.02941699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00141313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00181101 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024654 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024697 BTC.

EthBet Profile

EthBet was first traded on August 29th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,800 tokens. The official website for EthBet is ethbet.io. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EthBet

EthBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

