Ethereum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $45,451.00 (ETHD)

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Ethereum Dark has a market cap of $45,451.00 and $440.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Dark has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013935 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,228.62 or 4.95749844 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00090215 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Coin Profile

ETHD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official website is www.ethereumdark.net. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

