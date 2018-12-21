Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Posts Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,753. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $6.68.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Wilson Troutman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.

