Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 731845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Euro Sun Mining (ESM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.45” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/euro-sun-mining-esm-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-45.html.

About Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.