Euro Sun Mining (ESM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 731845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
About Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM)
Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.
