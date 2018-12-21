Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Euronet Worldwide’s shares have gained in a year’s time, comparing favorably against its industry’s loss in the same time-frame. Its strong position is backed by constant expansions across the globe through strategic acquisitions, strong results of the Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and Money Transfer segments. Its revenues have been consistently growing over the past few years on the back of the company’s diversity across products and geographies. However, rising expenses, which have eroded earnings per share, remain a headwind for the company. The company’s debt obligations continue which have been rising since 2013, remains a major concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Euronet Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $121.93.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $287,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,189,899.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $6,086,706.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,129 shares of company stock valued at $35,797,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,375,000 after purchasing an additional 980,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,403,000 after purchasing an additional 264,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,101,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,421,000 after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 180,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

