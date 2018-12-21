Expanse (EXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,906.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and BiteBTC. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $85,906.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

