Express (EXPR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 4,575,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,789. The firm has a market cap of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.01. Express has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.46 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Express will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 215.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 54.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.