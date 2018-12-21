Express (EXPR) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) fell 6.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.99. 4,575,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,313,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Specifically, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price objective on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

The stock has a market cap of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after buying an additional 371,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Express by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Express by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,571,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

