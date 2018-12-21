Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,929,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 1,587,718 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,974,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $95,032,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,846.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,201 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

