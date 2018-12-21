EZToken Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, EZToken has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EZToken has a market capitalization of $236,865.00 and $4,346.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EZToken token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.02737075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00141775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00175580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026209 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026209 BTC.

EZToken Profile

EZToken launched on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io.

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

