Fabrinet (FN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fabrinet to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NYSE FN opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.28 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $1,581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $1,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,323. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fabrinet by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 375,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

