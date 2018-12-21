Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Insider Sells $1,482,698.28 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) insider James M. Wehmann sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,482,698.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FICO opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $152.46 and a 52 week high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price target on Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 199.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

