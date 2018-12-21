Falcon Oil & Gas (FO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 277117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

