Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $12.29 Million Stake in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,687 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Navient were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,005,000 after buying an additional 7,380,981 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,665,000 after buying an additional 5,465,768 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 1,334,983 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 1,224,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Navient by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,301,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Navient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

NAVI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

