FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 3380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get FFBW alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of FFBW worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FFBW (FFBW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/ffbw-ffbw-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-9-50.html.

About FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.