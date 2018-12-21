Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (FCOM)

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 188,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,252. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

