Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.04. 98,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,403. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $247.21 and a 1 year high of $319.34.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

