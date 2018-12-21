Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $580,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 43.6% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $92.12 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $906,386.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,917 shares in the company, valued at $952,870.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

