Financial Analysis: Emergent Capital (EMGC) and National Security Group (NSEC)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) and National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and National Security Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and National Security Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $51.87 million 0.24 -$3.50 million N/A N/A National Security Group $65.64 million 0.48 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

National Security Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and National Security Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A -1.15% -0.34% National Security Group 3.83% 7.05% 2.26%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Security Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of National Security Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of National Security Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emergent Capital does not pay a dividend. National Security Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

National Security Group beats Emergent Capital on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of December 31, 2017, it owned a portfolio of 608 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The company's Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. It distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

