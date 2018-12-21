Financial Analysis: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) & Northstar Electronics (NEIK)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

7.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northstar Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Northstar Electronics does not pay a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Northstar Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -9.26% -0.43% -0.16% Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -9,736.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Northstar Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $23.60 billion 1.23 -$4.13 billion ($0.47) -18.60 Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Northstar Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Northstar Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0 7 3 0 2.30 Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus price target of $8.18, indicating a potential downside of 6.46%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats Northstar Electronics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of operations support systems and business support systems; packet core and communication; network functions virtualization and cloud infrastructure; application development and modernization; and consulting services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, and network design and optimization services to manage service provider's networks. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a strategic partnership with the Fujitsu Limited to deliver 5G network solutions and related services. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.