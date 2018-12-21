Financial Comparison: Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) versus PotNetwork (POTN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Miragen Therapeutics and PotNetwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.92, indicating a potential upside of 524.18%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Risk & Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotNetwork has a beta of 10.75, suggesting that its stock price is 975% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PotNetwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and PotNetwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -316.11% -48.03% -38.63% PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and PotNetwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.00 million 19.66 -$26.51 million ($1.38) -1.85 PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotNetwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Miragen Therapeutics.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan. The company also develops MRG-107, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating neuronal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative indications, including spinal cord injury. It also develops preclinical product candidates for treating various indications, including oncology, visual pathologies, neurodegeneration, and hearing loss. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.