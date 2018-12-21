Financial Comparison: MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) and CAI International (CAI)

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of CAI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -57.21% -32.54% -21.59% CAI International 22.90% 13.05% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and CAI International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A CAI International 0 1 4 0 2.80

CAI International has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Given CAI International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAI International is more favorable than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and CAI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $48.28 million 0.80 -$21.06 million N/A N/A CAI International $348.39 million 1.20 $72.06 million $2.87 7.52

CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Summary

CAI International beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems, which are used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade, and other liquid and gaseous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,282,739 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 7,172 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

