Financial Contrast: Belmond (BEL) and The Castle Group (CAGU)

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) and The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Belmond and The Castle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belmond 1 2 0 0 1.67 The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belmond presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.97%. Given Belmond’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Belmond is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Belmond shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Belmond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Belmond and The Castle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belmond $561.00 million 4.59 -$45.03 million $0.12 208.25 The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.10 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

The Castle Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Belmond.

Profitability

This table compares Belmond and The Castle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belmond -5.88% 4.42% 1.78% The Castle Group 1.16% 22.79% 2.13%

Summary

Belmond beats The Castle Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France. Its portfolio of hotels includes 3,203 individual guest rooms and multiple-room suites. The company was formerly known as Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. and changed its name to Belmond Ltd. in June 2014. Belmond Ltd. was founded in 1971 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

