Financial Review: Curaegis Technologies (CRGS) & Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curaegis Technologies and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Icahn Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00

Icahn Enterprises has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.90%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Curaegis Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -15,983.33% N/A -408.08% Icahn Enterprises 5.29% 4.76% 1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 240.52 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $21.74 billion 0.48 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats Curaegis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of power, safety, and wellness. The company operates through two segments, CURA and Aegis. It focuses on the commercialization of various technologies, including myCadian watch, a wearable device, which is used to predict and detect the degradation of alertness in a user, and reveal sleep and fatigue problems; Z-Coach, an e-learning tool that offers sleep training and education solutions to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness; and hydraulic pumps for off road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

