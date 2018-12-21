Financial Review: HSBC (HSBC) versus Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HSBC and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 3 6 3 0 2.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HSBC and Gouverneur Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $53.82 billion 3.04 $9.77 billion N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 4.93 $1.19 million N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC N/A N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Summary

HSBC beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

