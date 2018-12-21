Financial Survey: Flowers Foods (FLO) versus Nutrastar International (NUIN)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Nutrastar International (OTCMKTS:NUIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flowers Foods and Nutrastar International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 1 6 2 0 2.11 Nutrastar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus price target of $20.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Nutrastar International.

Dividends

Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nutrastar International does not pay a dividend. Flowers Foods pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flowers Foods has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Nutrastar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.45% 15.61% 7.44% Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Nutrastar International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $3.92 billion 1.00 $150.12 million $0.89 20.83 Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrastar International.

Volatility & Risk

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrastar International has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Nutrastar International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, frozen breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. Freshley's, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. It also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Nutrastar International

Nutrastar International Inc. engages in the production and supply of branded traditional Chinese medicine consumer products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Cordyceps Militaris, Organic and Specialty Food Products, and Functional Health Beverages. It primarily offers commercially cultivated Cordyceps Militaris, which is developed from wild strains of Cordyceps Militaris for use as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes functional health beverages; and sells organic and specialty food products consisting of rice, flour, silage corn, and other agricultural products. Further, it is involved in the wholesale of Cordyceps Militaris products; and investment and property holding business. The company markets its products directly to consumers in Jiangsu and Anhui cities through various distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Shuaiyi International New Resources Development Inc. and changed its name to Nutrastar International Inc. in January 2010. Nutrastar International Inc. is headquartered in Harbin, the People's Republic of China.

