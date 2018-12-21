Financial Survey: MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) & HFF (HF)

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and HFF (NYSE:HF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HFF has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and HFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITIE GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A HFF 16.66% 38.66% 10.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and HFF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITIE GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HFF 1 2 0 0 1.67

HFF has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given HFF’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HFF is more favorable than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and HFF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITIE GRP PLC/ADR $2.92 billion 0.18 -$35.95 million $0.89 6.29 HFF $609.48 million 2.13 $94.96 million $2.47 13.40

HFF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HFF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of HFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of HFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. HFF does not pay a dividend. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HFF beats MITIE GRP PLC/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems. The company also provides professional services, including capital project consultancy, energy consultancy, real estate advisory, records management consultancy, security and risk strategy, sustainability strategy, technical assets strategy, and workplace and design services; and cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control and landscaping services. In addition, it offers document management services; custody services, such as immigration and prison services; and indoor and outdoor event catering services. Further, the company provides property management services primarily to clients in the social housing sector; and painting and commercial refurbishment roofing services. Mitie Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Southwark, the United Kingdom.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. It also provides investment advisory services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios. In addition, the company offers private equity, investment banking, and advisory services, including equity capital to establish joint ventures relating to identified properties or properties to be acquired by a fund sponsor; private placements of preferred securities; advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, management buyouts, and recapitalizations and restructurings; and institutional marketing and fund-raising for public and private commercial real estate companies. Further, it provides loan sales and commercial loan servicing to life insurance companies. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. HFF, Inc. is a subsidiary of HFF Holdings, LLC.

