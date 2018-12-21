First Foundation (FFWM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,120 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 491,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after acquiring an additional 98,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after acquiring an additional 98,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.