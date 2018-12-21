First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stake Increased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 1.42% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $19.83 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.38.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.04%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,223.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INBK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

