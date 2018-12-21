First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

WARNING: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/first-republic-investment-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.