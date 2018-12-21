First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $793,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 58.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,185,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,724,000 after buying an additional 1,545,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,311,000 after buying an additional 1,042,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 934.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 877,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 792,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 484.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 705,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,481.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 718,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 690,670 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $16.41 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

