First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,923 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 1,439,684 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of FXO stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.2989 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

