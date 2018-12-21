Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 93,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $3,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,674,635.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

