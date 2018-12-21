Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $40,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 515.8% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of FISV opened at $72.50 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $3,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,674,635.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,492,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/fiserv-inc-fisv-position-raised-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.