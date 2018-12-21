Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $110,994.00 and approximately $13,610.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 61.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.02650978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00141107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00173166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025553 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025580 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,311,032,707 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com.

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

