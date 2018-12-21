Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (DFP) Insider Bradford S. Stone Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) insider Bradford S. Stone acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,648. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the third quarter worth about $413,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter.

