FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (MBSD)

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MBSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

