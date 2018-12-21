FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TDTT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.73. 615,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,266. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

